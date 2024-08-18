Second fatality on Irish roads this weekend as man (20s) dies in Co Kerry

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to two fatal road traffic incidents this weekend

A man in his 20s has been killed in a single-vehicle road crash in Co Kerry.

The fatal incident occurred at around 7.20am on Sunday morning at Keel, Ballyheigue.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, where the young male driver of the car was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported at the time.

The scene was on Sunday afternoon undergoing a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. The road is closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, including those travelling in the area who may have dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The Kerry death was the second fatality on Irish roads this weekend.

A man in his thirties died following a collision between a car and a truck between Junction 4 and Junction 5 on the N7 westbound in Co Dublin.

The incident occurred at 9am on Saturday near Rathcoole. A male passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was been treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01 6667600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.