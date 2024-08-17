Man (30s) dies following collision between car and truck on N7 in Co Dublin

A man in his thirties has died following a collision between a car and a truck between Junction 4 and Junction 5 on the N7 westbound in Co Dublin.

The incident occurred at 9am on Saturday. A male passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car has also been treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This stretch of road, near Rathcoole, is currently closed pending the completion of an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local diversions are in place amid reports of tailbacks and heavy traffic in the area. Drivers have been advised to expect tailbacks and traffic delays near Rathcoole.

READ MORE

The N27 westbound is closed between Junctions 4 and 5 arising out of the collision. Southbound cars are exiting the road just before Junction 4 at White House Lane and are being allowed back on to the road after Junction 5.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time of the incident, are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01 6667600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.