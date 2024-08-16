Crime & Law

Illegal cigarettes worth €8m seized at Rosslare Europort

Some 9.5 million ‘Marlboro Gold’ cigarettes were found in a freight unit arriving from France

The cigarettes seized at Rosslare Europort. Photograph: Revenue
Jade Wilson
Fri Aug 16 2024 - 12:32

Some 9.5 million cigarettes have been seized by Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort.

The cigarettes, with an estimated value of almost €8 million, were seized on Thursday as a result of risk profiling.

The value of the cigarettes represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €6.3 million.

Branded ‘Marlboro Gold’, the cigarettes were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched an accompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry arriving from Dunkirk, France.

READ MORE

A man in his 20s was questioned in relation to the seizure and investigations are ongoing.

This seizure was part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of illegal cigarettes and tobacco in the shadow economy.

Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson is a reporter for The Irish Times