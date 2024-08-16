Illegal cigarettes worth €8m seized at Rosslare Europort

Some 9.5 million cigarettes have been seized by Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort.
The cigarettes, with an estimated value of almost €8 million, were seized on Thursday as a result of risk profiling.
The value of the cigarettes represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €6.3 million.
Branded ‘Marlboro Gold’, the cigarettes were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched an accompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry arriving from Dunkirk, France.
A man in his 20s was questioned in relation to the seizure and investigations are ongoing.
This seizure was part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of illegal cigarettes and tobacco in the shadow economy.
