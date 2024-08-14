Man released without charge after protest outside refugee accommodation

Gardaí said they assisted the International Protection Accommodation Services (Ipas) at the accommodation centre on Tuesday. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man has been released without charge after being arrested during a protest outside refugee accommodation in Co Tipperary.

About 80 people seeking international protection are currently accommodated at Dundrum House Hotel.

Gardaí said they assisted the International Protection Accommodation Services (Ipas) at the accommodation centre on Tuesday.

A Garda spokeswoman said they continue to engage with “those gathered peacefully at the location” and are facilitating access to and from the premises.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested on Tuesday morning during a protest outside the centre but later released without charge.

The spokeswoman added: “Any Garda response in relation to evolving events is in keeping with a community policing model and graduated policing response taking into account relevant legislation and public safety.”

Dundrum House in Tipperary is currently being used for accommodation for people who are Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection (BOTP) due to the war in Ukraine. The location has a maximum capacity of 277 people.

A spokesman for the Department of Integration said: “As Government works urgently to find accommodation for people seeking International Protection, and people from Ukraine move on to alternative accommodation, we have arranged to use some vacancies arising at this location to accommodate people seeking International Protection.

“As part of this process, approximately 80 people seeking international protection are now accommodated at Dundrum House Hotel.

“There is no intention to increase the capacity or overall numbers accommodated at this site, regardless of the process under which they are accommodated in Ireland.

“The Department will keep local representatives and media informed of any changes in arrangements at this site when they are confirmed.

“The Community Engagement Team (CET) has been established to engage directly with elected representatives, relevant Local Authorities, Local Development Companies, and other entities and individuals.”