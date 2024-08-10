More than €16m worth of cannabis seized at Rosslare port by gardaí

More than €16 million of cannabis has been seized by gardaí and Revenue officials at Rosslare Europort.
About 783kg of herbal cannabis and 70kg of cannabis resin were discovered on Saturday with assistance of Revenue’s X-ray scanner and a detector dog.
The suspected illegal drugs were discovered when Revenue officers, with the assistance of gardaí, stopped and searched an unaccompanied freight unit which had been taken off a ferry from Bilbao, Spain.
The drugs are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.
Gardaí said no arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.
The seizure is part of Revenue’s operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. – PA