Man (29) due in court charged with murder of Daena Walsh

Daena Walsh, a mother of two, who lived in the apartment in John Barry House, off Midleton’s Main Street. Photograph: Provision

A man is due to appear in court on Sunday charged with the murder of Daena Walsh whose body was found in a burning flat in Co Cork on Friday.

Ms Walsh (27), a mother of two, was found seriously injured at John Barry House on Connolly Street in Midleton shortly after 4.15pm when neighbours noticed smoke coming from a flat in the building.

Firefighters and paramedics found Ms Walsh unconscious with a number of injuries, but they were unable to resuscitate her and she was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A man (29), who was known to Ms Walsh, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and conveyed to Midleton Garda station for questioning.

The man was detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours.

The man opted to suspend questioning late on Friday night and his period of detention was due to expire at about 6am on Sunday, by which time gardaí had to either charge or release him.

Gardaí have not released the results of Ms Walsh’s postmortem examination for operational reasons, but it has been confirmed she suffered a number of stab wounds.

Detectives had been in constant contact with the Director of Public Prosecutions throughout the man’s detention and questioning and early on Sunday morning, they received directions to charge him with murder.