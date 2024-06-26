Crime statistics: Robbery, extortion and firearm offences all spike in the first quarter of 2024

Reported crimes involving weapons and explosives were up by 10 per cent to 2,844, the Central Statistics Office said. Photograph: Arin Yoon/The New York Times

There was a sharp rise in the number of recorded incidents of robbery, extortion and hijacking in the first quarter of the year, according to crime statistics published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The data show an 18 per cent increase to 2,572 instances of these offences while reported crimes involving weapons and explosives were up by 10 per cent to 2,844.

The number of thefts and related offences reported increased by 9 per cent to 75,825 incidents, with some 44 per cent of these related to stealing from shops.

A significant increase in cases of fraud, deception and related offences was also recorded, up 9 per cent to 11,479 incidents.

READ MORE

As Ireland moves increasingly towards a cashless society, the number of incidents of fraud and deception reported has risen by 43 per cent on the level recorded in 2020.

Among those offence groups where recorded crime incidents fell, the most prominent were those against the Government, justice procedures and organised crime, which were down by 16 per cent. Sexual offences were down by 12 per cent and homicide and related offences were down by 8 per cent.

The number of incidents involving controlled drugs fell by 4 per cent year on year from 17,614 to 16,874.

The number of recorded crime incidents increased across all Garda regions for five out of the 14 offence categories in the first quarter of this year. Robbery, extortion and hijacking offences were up by almost a quarter (24 per cent) in the eastern areas (all counties of Leinster except Louth and Dublin) and by 21 per cent in the southern district (Munster counties except Waterford).

Theft and related offences had the largest rates of increase in the north western region (Connacht, Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan and Louth) where they were up by 18 per cent and the eastern region by 15 per cent. The smallest increase was in the Dublin Metropolitan region at 5 per cent.

The Dublin Metropolitan region (minus 5 per cent), Eastern region (minus 14 per cent) and Southern region (minus 13 per cent) had the largest falls in recorded sexual offences.