Gun and ammunition found following Garda search in north Dublin

Gardaí have seizure a gun and ammunition in Finglas, north Dublin.

In a statement, the Garda said officers conducted a search in the Dunsink Lane area at 10.30pm on Tuesday after observing suspicious activity.

The weapon and bullets were found hidden behind bushes.

The gun was made safe and will be sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for further analysis.

READ MORE

Investigations are ongoing.

Speaking about this seizure, Chief Superintendent Michael McNulty of the Blanchardstown Garda Division said, “I would like to commend the Garda members involved in this excellent seizure for helping to ensure another dangerous firearm is off our streets.

“This seizure was the result of ongoing proactive patrols in the DMR West where gardaí continue to maintain a presence, and is yet another example of the tireless work conducted by Gardaí patrolling our streets every day to help keep people safe”.