Cocaine and cannabis worth €1.7 million seized in targeted raid on organised criminal gangs

Drugs, cash and other items seized during a Garda operation in Dublin on Tuesday, April 30th. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Cocaine and cannabis worth €1.7 million, along with three high-value vehicles, have been seized by gardaí.

Members of the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau recovered the drugs after stopping two vehicles in the Swords area of Dublin as part of ongoing surveillance of organised crime operations in the Dublin region.

Subsequently, searches were also conducted at two residential properties in the Swords and Ballybrack areas of Co Dublin.

Gardaí seized six kilograms of cocaine, 65 kilograms of cannabis, €100,000 in cash, a cocaine press, mixing agent, and three high-value vehicles. The total value of the controlled drugs seized, pending analysis, exceeds €1.7 million.

Two men, aged in their 40s and 50s, were arrested in relation to drug trafficking, and are currently being detained at a Garda station in the Dublin region. Investigations are ongoing.