Facial recognition technology to be used in more cases, including attacks on gardaí - McEntee

The use of facial recognition technology (FRT) in the investigation of crime is being expanded to include attacks against Garda members, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has confirmed. The plan to widen of the use of the technology, before it has been introduced in any form in the Republic, is likely to draw criticism.

However, Ms McEntee said attacks against Garda members, and the intimidation they are increasingly enduring while on duty, were now so serious she was including those crimes among of the schedule of offences that can be investigated using the technology.

The inclusion of the offence of assaulting a Garda member, or Defence Forces member, in the Facial Recognition Technology Bill means the technology can be used in investigating those crimes as well as child sexual abuse, child kidnapping or abduction, drug crime and human trafficking.

“The time for facial recognition technology has come,” Ms McEntee told delegates at Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors annual conference in Westport, Co Mayo, on Tuesday. “We need to declare over the days of Gardaí trawling through hours of footage, using up time and resources, delaying arrests and prosecutions.”

FRT has prompted ongoing debate in Ireland since being introduced by Ms McEntee, primarily along human rights grounds.

It has the ability to sift through thousands of hours of footage at far greater speed than humans. However, civil rights campaigners and academics have expressed concern that the Bill represents a move towards a surveillance society, with some saying the technology was error-prone in other jurisdictions where it was already in use.

However, while AGSI has called for the introduction of mandatory sentencing for attacks on emergency workers, including gardaí, Ms McEntee, who said she was hoping to remain in the Justice portfolio when new Fine Gael leader Simon Harris becomes Taoiseach, has now ruled out such a step. She said the maximum sentence for the offence of assault a Garda member had been increased from seven to 12 years, but she did not envisage limiting the discretion of judges by stipulating mandatory sentences.

“It’s very important that I, as minister, don’t dictate to any judge what they can or cannot apply as a sentence,” she said. “There is a separation of powers here and I have to be very clear on that. I’ve reviewed this recently and the response that has come back to me has been ... this would be overstepping the mark when it comes to my role as minister.”

However, Ms McEntee said she supported a called by AGSI deputy general secretary Ronan Clogher for the strength of the Garda to be increased from 14,000 at present to 18,000 in the future. He said that given the policing demands, in growing population, the Government’s target to grow the force to 15,000 was too low.

Ms McEntee said Garda recruitment had now recommenced and was gaining momentum and when the target of 15,000 was reached, the size of the force would then grow further. However, she rejected an accusation by AGSI president Paul Curran, the Government had effectively manipulated Garda numbers last year.

In his address to delegates, he said 109 new Garda recruits were brought down to the Garda College, Templemore., Co Tipperary. on December 28th last for one day before being sent home again, simply to bolster the official numbers of new recruits in training before year end.

“The manipulation of recruitment numbers in such a way does nothing for tackling the reality of the situation,” he said. “Let’s face it the figures (for recruitment) have been dismal over the last three national recruitment campaigns.”

However, Ms McEntee denied the 109-strong group had been officially processed into the Garda organisation as recruits so late in the year simply to boost the 2023 numbers. She said it was always envisaged last year that five classes would enter the college, and that plan did not change late last year.