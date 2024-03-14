Woman left with stab injuries following serious assault in Co Kerry

Gardaí have arrested a man who is being detained for questioning about the incident at a station in Co Kerry. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault on a young woman at a property in Tralee, Co Kerry on Thursday morning.

It is understood the woman, who is in her 20s, suffered stab injuries in the attack, as well as other physical injuries. Her condition is not believed to be life threatening but she has been left badly traumatised by the incident.

The incident occurred in a property on Maine Street on Thursday morning.

Gardaí have since arrested a man who is being detained for questioning at a Garda station in Co Kerry.

READ MORE

Investigators have sealed off the scene pending a technical inquiry.

“At approximately 9.30am, emergency services alerted gardaí of an alleged assault of a woman. The woman, aged in her 20s has been taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for her injuries,” the Garda said in a statement.

“One male has since been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and at a Garda station in the Kerry Division.

“The scene is currently being examined and investigations are ongoing.”