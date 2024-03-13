Three arrested after cannabis grow houses are discovered in Co Galway

Cannabis plants were discovered at two grow houses in Co Galway on Wednesday. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Two men and a woman have been arrested in Co Galway after two cannabis grow houses were discovered along with more than €300,000 worth of drugs.

Searches took place on Wednesday at two residential properties in the New Inn and Creggs areas, where the grow houses were discovered.

Cannabis plants worth €228,000 and cannabis herb worth €75,000 were seized by gardaí.

Two men aged in their 40s and 20s, and a woman in her 50s, were arrested during the operation. All three are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda station in Co Galway.

The operation involved members of the Divisional Drug Unit, the Galway County Drug Unit, the Armed Support Unit and local uniformed Gardaí.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

The search operation was part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy which was launched in 2021. It is aimed at disrupting, dismantling and prosecuting drug trafficking networks at all levels involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.