Three men arrested after handgun, rifle and ammunition found in Co Kildare

The handgun found during a search in Kildare on Saturday. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Three men have been arrested after firearms and ammunition were found during a vehicle search in Co Kildare on Saturday.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, acting on intelligence from investigations targeting firearms trafficking, intercepted and searched the vehicle shortly after 10am. They were supported by the Garda Emergency Response Unit.

The rifle found during a search in Kildare on Saturday. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

An M1911 handgun, a G3 rifle and 40 rounds of ammunition were found during the search.

The three men, aged 19, 20 and 21, were arrested in relation to the possession of firearms. They have been detained under the Offences Against The State Act at Garda stations in Co Kildare. Investigations are ongoing.

Ammunition found during the vehicle search in Kildare. Photograph: An Garda Síochána