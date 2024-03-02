Three arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after raids, involving over 100 gardaí, in Cork and Roscommon

Gardaí are appealing for victims of human trafficking to make contact with the authorities. Photograph: Alan Betson

Three men are being held for questioning in garda stations in Cork for organised crime related offences, following an operation involving over a hundred gardaí on Saturday morning.

The men, who are in their thirties and forties, are being detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Gardaí searched five locations in Cork and two locations in Roscommon. In addition to arrests, items of evidential value were seized during the courses of the searches.

The operation was led by detectives from the Divisional Protective Service Unit, Cork County. Other units involved in the raids included the armed support unit, the human trafficking investigation and coordinatino unit, and the Garda cyber crime and national economic crime bureaus.

READ MORE

Gardaí are investigating the activities of an organised crime group based in Ireland, with Eastern European connections, involved in the alleged trafficking of people into Ireland for labour exploitation. The investigation is being supported by Europol.

An Garda Síochána has appealed for victims of human trafficking or labour exploitation to come forward. They can contact any Garda station or the Garda Confidential phone number on 1800 666 111.

“An Garda Síochána understands that victims of these crimes may not always be in a position to report themselves, maybe there is opportunity to speak to a Garda who you might meet at any location,” said the organisation in a statement.