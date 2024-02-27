Kerry shooting: Garda attempting to determine weapon used in killing of pensioner Patrick ‘Paddy’ O’Mahony

Gardaí in Castlemaine, Co Kerry where the body of Patrick O'Mahony snr (inset) was found. Photographs: Domnick Walsh/Facebook

Gardaí investigating the murder of a firearms trader whose body was found outside his home in Co Kerry on Sunday are attempting to determine the weapon used in the fatal shooting.

A man in his 60s, who was known to Patrick “Paddy” O’Mahony (84), remains in custody in a Garda station in Co Kerry. He can be detained for up to seven days under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

However, gardaí will have to apply on Wednesday for an extension to his initial period of detention. The suspect was arrested shortly before noon on Monday.

The body of the pensioner was found on Sunday at Ballreameen, which is about three miles outside Castlemaine. The widower was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to the morgue at University Hospital Kerry where a postmortem was subsequently carried out by Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster.

It is understood Mr O’Mahony was shot in the chest by a person who used a pistol or rifle.

The house where Mr O’Mahony lived was sealed off for a technical examination. None of his own weapons were missing from the property.

Ballistic tests will be carried out as gardaí attempt to ascertain the precise weapon used in the shooting.

Mr O’Mahony’s wife, Lillie, died on November 21st, 2023. The couple had two sons and three daughters.

Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae, who was a friend of the victim, expressed shock that the life of the “gregarious” pensioner had come to such a violent end.

“Paddy was what I would call a historian. He had a great sense of pride in history. He was a firearms expert. Not just in the logistics of firearms but also in law and legislation to do with firearms. He was a ‘go to’ man in all of that regard.

“He had very strong opinions on history and the Civil War and all of that. He was a great conversationalist.”

Deputy Healy-Rae said the dead man was a “popular larger than life” figure in the community.

Mr O’Mahony was one of the founding members of An Riocht Gun Club. He was also deeply involved in the setting up of the Kingdom Riocht Rifle and Shooting range which is run by his son Patrick jnr.

An incident room has been established at Tralee Garda station, and a senior investigating officer has been appointed to the case. A Garda family liaison officer is liaising with the family.