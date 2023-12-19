Dublin hotelier charged with sexually assaulting woman in hotel

Fionn MacCumhaill has been charged with more than 20 counts of sexual assault. Photograph: Damien Eagers / The Irish Times

A Dublin hotel owner has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel in multiple alleged incidents dating back to the mid-1990s.

Fionn MacCumhaill, (73), from Iona Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9, has been charged with more than 20 counts of sexual assault.

A brief District Court hearing at the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) on Tuesday heard a book of evidence is to be prepared in the case for a date in March.

In one charge it is alleged MacCumhaill sexually assaulted a woman in a hotel in Dublin, on an unknown date between April 26th, 1996 and November 13th, 1997.

Another charge relates to an alleged incident where MacCumhaill is accused of sexually assaulting the same woman on an unknown date between April 26th, 1996 and May 26th, 1996, in a vehicle in an unknown location in Dublin.

MacCumhaill was charged under Section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act 1990.

In total the hotel owner is facing 22 charges of alleged sexual assault in the case. MacCumhaill has been granted bail and attended the court hearing on Tuesday.

Judge Bryan Smyth listed the next hearing in the case for March 11th, 2024, when a book of evidence will be served.

No plea has been entered in the case yet by the accused. MacCumhaill is being represented by David Thompson of Thompson Solicitors.