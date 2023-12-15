Two arrested in connection with fatal Monaghan debs crash

Kiea McCann (17, left) and Dlava Mohammed (16) who died in a crash outside Clones in Co Monaghan on the way to a debs ball on July 31st.

Two men have been arrested by gardaí investigating the fatal crash that killed teenagers Dlava Mohamed (16) and Kiea McCann (17) at Legnakelly, outside Clones, Co Monaghan in July.

The men, aged in their 60s and 40s, were arrested on Friday morning as part of the investigation. They are being detained at a Garda station in Co Monaghan, under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Ms Mohamed and Ms McCann, two friends who attended Largy College in Clones, were travelling to their Debs ball in Monaghan Town on July 31st when the car they were travelling in left the road at Legnakelly, on the N54, and crashed into a tree.

Three others were injured in the crash: Avin Mohamed (18) – Ms Mohamed’s sister – Oisin Clerkin (18) and the driver, Anthony McGinn.