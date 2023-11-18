Man (20s) killed in shooting at house in Finglas, Co Dublin

The scene in Finglas, north Dublin, after a male was shot dead outside a house at around 7pm on Saturday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

A man in his 20s was killed in a shooting at a house in Finglas, Dublin 11, on Saturday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services personnel were called to the scene at a residence on Barry Drive shortly before 7pm. The man was shot outside the house.

He was treated by emergency personnel at the scene and taken by ambulance to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination and the coroner has been notified.

READ MORE

The investigation is ongoing.