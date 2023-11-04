Gardaí investigating discovery of man’s body outside house in Limerick

The discovery was made as gardaí responded to reports of an incident at a property on Sarsfield Avenue in Garryowen at around 4.45am

Gardaí in Limerick are investigating a fatal assault on a man at a house in Garryowen in the early hours of Saturday.

The discovery was made as gardaí responded to reports of an incident at a property on Sarsfield Avenue at around 4.45am.

The man, aged in his 40s, was found unresponsive outside the property. Ambulance personnel tended to the man, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man’s body remains at the scene, which is being preserved for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau this morning.

A Garda spokeswoman said the local coroner had been notified. The services of the Office of the State Pathologist have also been requested and a postmortem will be carried out in due course.

“A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the family of the deceased,” she added.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene. He is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a garda station in Limerick.

Gardaí from Henry Street station are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them. They are also keen to speak to any person who was in the vicinity of Sarsfield Avenue between 4am and 5.15am on Saturday who may have camera footage, including CCTV and dash cam footage.

Anyone with information which may assist the inqury is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.