President Higgins to praise An Garda Síochána at memorial service

President Michael D Higgins will attend the rededication service for the Monument of Remembrance at Garda headquarters in the Phoenix Park on Saturday. Photograph: INPHO/Evan Treacy

An Garda Síochána has proved itself worth of the trust of the people over the last 100 years, President Michael D Higgins will say.

The President will attend the rededication service for the Monument of Remembrance at Garda headquarters in the Phoenix Park on Saturday.

The memorial has been expanded to feature the names of more than 1,800 personnel and staff who died while serving with An Garda Síochána. The original was unveiled in 1966.

A raised granite platform with two sloping limestone tablets at one side of the monument holds the names of 36 gardaí murdered in the line of duty.

READ MORE

The service will include the laying of a wreath on behalf of the people of Ireland by the President. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will be in attendance with representatives of the deceased personnel’s family, colleagues and guests.

President Higgins will recall the history of the force, which grew out of the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) and was widely distrusted by large sections of the Irish population, especially during the War of Independence. Unlike the RIC, An Garda Síochána was an unarmed police force from the beginning.

“There were often difficult relationships, which the public experienced and would come to experience with the different policing organisations of those decades, of its birth at the onset of a time of Civil War, and in the complex early days of the organisation itself,” he will say.

“From that complex history, and indeed informed by it, emerged a police service to which we have been able to entrust our safety.

“The transition to a largely unarmed civil authority, when it came, is an important part of the history of the foundation of the State, and An Garda Síochána has proven itself throughout its history as an organisation to which so many citizens have been happy to place their trust, turn to and acknowledge assistance.”

The President will add that the death of a garda in the line of duty affects the whole community, but a death while in service is no less devastating to the family involved.

Being a garda often involves long periods away from home and knowing that every day can bring “incomprehensible challenges, not just physically, but mentally and emotionally”, the President will say.

“The knowledge that their job will demand that they cannot always be there when you may wish them to be, but that they must be there daily for families throughout your adopted communities.

“It is that willingness to give beyond the self, to earn trust in the broader sense of serving the community, that I believe is the strength of An Garda Síochána. It is a tradition not simply or narrowly of coercive control, but of community support and service.”