Galway violence: Three more arrested after car park altercation

An altercation involving a group of individuals took place in the car park of a premises on Headford Road in the city, during which a vehicle was driven recklessly at a group of people.

Gardaí have made three further arrests as part of ongoing investigation into an altercation in a car park in Galway city last Sunday.

Three men, one aged in his 40s and two in their 20s, were arrested on Thursday morning in the Galway area. They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the western region.

This brings to 12 the total number of individuals arrested to date in connection with the “public order and endangerment incident”.

Gardaí believe the violent clashes between two rival factions in the car park, when a car was twice driven into a crowd of people at speed, are linked to a gang fight in the city days earlier.

Gardaí in Galway continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to those who were in the College Road and Headford Road areas between 5.45pm and 6.45pm on Sunday evening and observed any violent behaviour to contact them.

Additionally, individuals with camera footage, including dash cam recordings, from the area are urged to provide this material to the gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda station at 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.