US tourist attacked in Dublin last week is out of coma, his sons say

Stephen Termini, who was attacked in Dublin city centre last week.

The US-based tourist who was attacked and seriously injured in Dublin last week has emerged from a coma, his family have said.

Stephen Termini (57), from Buffalo, New York, had been staying at a guest house on Talbot Street and was attacked on nearby Store Street on Wednesday of last week. Three teenage boys are facing charges for attacking Mr Termini, who was reported to have suffered life-changing injuries.

Mr Termini’s sons Mike and Jesse Rizzuto arrived in Dublin having raised funds for the trip through a GoFundMe appeal. Speaking on Friday on Virgin Media News, Mike Rizzuto said: “He’s awake, he’s actually out of coma thankfully, still don’t know about the eye.”

“We don’t know what’s to come with all of that but he’s out of the coma so that’s at least good. We’re just taking it hour by hour.

READ MORE

“It’s still hard to put into words, I don’t think I have processed it yet, everyone here has been super helpful,” Mike Rizzuto said.

He said people had been sympathising with him, shaking his hand and apologising for what happened to his father.

By Friday night the GoFundMe account had raised €114,000 through donations from people who had contributed online.

Three teenage boys are facing charges for attacking the US tourist, who remains in Beaumont Hospital.

The alleged attackers, three boys aged 14, 15 and 16, were remanded on bail pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Thursday.