Driver killed and three others injured in two-car crash in Kerry

A teenager, a man and a woman are receiving treatment following the incident on Saturday afternoon

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene which was preserved to allow for a technical examination, with local diversions in place. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Sun Jun 18 2023 - 09:19

A male driver has died following a two-car crash on Saturday afternoon in Ballylongford, Kerry.

The road traffic incident happened around 4pm on the R552.

The three occupants of the second car are currently receiving treatment for their injuries. A man and woman were taken University Hospital Kerry while a female teenager was taken to Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene which was preserved to allow for a technical examination, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information to come forward, particularly anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam).

Gardaí can be contacted at Listowel Garda station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

