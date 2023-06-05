Leinster House trespass suspect alleged to have written graffiti on Proclamation frame

While ushers and gardaí are present in Leinster House when it is open during the week, security at night-time and at weekends is handled by Military Police inside the campus buildings and gardaí on the perimeter. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

The teenager suspected of trespassing in Leinster House at the weekend is also suspected to have written graffiti on the back of a framed copy of the 1916 Proclamation of Independence.

The boy, who was arrested following a break-in at Leinster House on Saturday, did not access the Dáil or Seanad chambers but did manage to get into the main entrance hall, where flags were taken out of their holders but not damaged.

The suspected intruder is alleged to have written on the back of a frame containing a copy of the Proclamation read out in front of the GPO on the day of the 1916 Easter Rising.

The Irish Times understands that the document hanging on the wall is a facsimile of an original that is in the possession of the Oireachtas, but is stored elsewhere for safe-keeping.

A Garda spokesman said: “Pearse Street gardaí arrested a juvenile in relation to an incident of trespass in Leinster House on Saturday afternoon, 3rd June, 2023 at approximately 4pm.”

He added: “The male juvenile teenager has been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.”

Garda Youth Diversion Projects are community-based and supported youth development projects that offer participants opportunities for education, employment and training as well as sport, art, music and other activities.

The aim is to divert young people away from crime or anti-social behaviour and minimise their involvement with the criminal justice system, while supporting their personal development.

While ushers and gardaí are present in Leinster House when it is open during the week, security at night-time and at weekends is handled by Military Police inside the campus buildings and gardaí on the perimeter.

An Oireachtas spokeswoman declined to comment on the incident, saying: “We don’t discuss security matters.”

Minister of State for Justice James Browne said he expected a review of Leinster House security to be conducted following the incident.

He told RTÉ on Sunday: “I have to say during the week when I’m there we have the ushers, we have security, and I have to say I feel very, very safe and I think they have a good strong security programme in place.

“Clearly this shouldn’t have happened at the weekend and I think there will be a review carried out by the Oireachtas Commission as to how this happened and how it can be prevented in the future.”