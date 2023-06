Leinster House: A teenage boy is being held by the Garda in relation to 'an incident of trespass' on Saturday afternoon.

A teenage boy has been arrested following a break-in at Leinster House on Saturday.

Gardaí in Pearse Street confirmed they arrested the boy in relation to “an incident of trespass” in Leinster House at about 4pm.

It is understood the intruder gained access to the Dáil chamber and some damage was caused.

The boy is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act (1984)at a South Central Garda station.

A Garda spokesman said investigations ongoing.