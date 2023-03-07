Man due in court over discovery of John Brogan’s body in Castlebar

The body of the elderly man was found at a burning house at Pheasant Hill in Castlebar, Co Mayo, shortly after 6.30pm on Sunday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

A man arrested for questioning over the discovery of the body of John Brogan (83) in Co Mayo at the weekend has been charged and is due to appear before the courts on Tuesday.

The suspect, who is in his 60s, was arrested on Sunday evening shortly after the discovery of the remains of Mr Brogan in his home in Castlebar. He was due to appear before Castlebar District Court.

Mr Brogan was a retired bachelor farmer who lived alone in a cottage at Pheasant Hill, Cloonkeen, Castlebar. The emergency services were called to the house when flames were seen coming from it on Sunday evening.

His body was found in the property after the fire was brought under control.

It is understood the victim had been shot a number of times. A firearm wad also recovered by gardaí carrying out the murder investigation.

A number of local people had gathered outside the house as it was in flames on Sunday night, though they were unable to enter the property to check for anyone inside as the flames had taken hold.