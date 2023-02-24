Omagh shooting: Fourth man held over attempted murder of PSNI officer

Forensic officers at the scene near the sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, Co Tyrone, where off-duty PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot a number of times by masked men in front of young people he had been coaching. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Police have arrested a fourth man in connection with the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

Det Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains critically ill in hospital and it is understood he has suffered life-changing injuries.

He was shot in front of his young son in the attack at a sports complex where he had been coaching a youth team on Wednesday evening in a attack suspected to be linked to the dissident republican group the New IRA.

Mr Caldwell ran a short distance and fell to the ground where the attackers continued to fire at him as children ran to safety, police said. He was operated on immediately after the attack and he underwent further surgery on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, PSNI said a 22-year-old man was arrested early on Friday morning in the Coalisland area under the Terrorism Act. He is currently being questioned by detectives in Musgrave serious crime suite.

Three men, aged 38, 45 and 47, who were arrested in Omagh and Coalisland, Co Tyrone, on Thursday in connection with the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell were still being questioned by police on Friday.

Investigations are continuing on both sides of the Border and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has assured Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) chief constable, Simon Byrne, the Garda will offer any assistance it can.

The PSNI’s main line of inquiry is that dissident republicans were responsible, with a “primary focus” on the New IRA.

DCI Caldwell is a high-profile detective who worked on major murder investigations including that of Natalie McNally in Lurgan in December and Constable Ronan Kerr in Omagh in 2011.

The chief constable described him as “a valued police officer for 26 years, committed to public service” who was “held in the highest esteem within our organisation. He is a credit to his family and to the police service.”

The attack was widely condemned by politicians, church leaders and civic society across Ireland and Britain and in the town of Omagh.

Representatives from the five parties are due to meet the chief constable on Friday and are expected to discuss the terrorist threat level in Northern Ireland, which was lowered from “severe” to “substantial” last year.