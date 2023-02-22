PSNI detective shot at football training centre in Omagh

The PSNI officer was reportedly shot at a sports complex. Photograph: PA

An off-duty police officer has been shot at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

The victim is understood to be a detective inspector.

He was shot while at Youth Sport Omagh where football coaching was going on. Initial indications are police are searching for two suspects who were dressed in black.

Ulster Unionist Party MLA Tom Elliott has indicated that the senior officer attacked in Omagh was shot in front of young people at a football coaching session.

“Despicable, cowardly action. No place in society for this,” he tweeted. - Additional reporting PA