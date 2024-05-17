IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Friday: Poll shows public mood on immigration hardening; Irish woman accuses Madeleine McCann suspect in rape case

Here are the top stories you need to start your day including: grandmother jailed over bogus personal injury claims; case against Dublin firefighter accused of rape in Boston moved to higher court

The number of people who say that they are more likely to vote for a candidate who has voiced concerns about immigration has also increased sharply since February, the poll finds.

Fri May 17 2024 - 07:56
Irish Times poll: Public mood on immigration hardening

The public mood on immigration and asylum seekers is hardening as the local and European elections approach, the latest Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll suggests.

While a clear majority of voters who express a view say immigration in general has been a positive for Ireland, voters also favour a more closed asylum policy and greater efforts by the Government to deport asylum seekers whose applications have failed.

Rachel Darragh at the Sport Ireland Campus, Dublin. Her lifelong quest was to qualify for the women's singles badminton at the Olympics.

