Your top stories on Friday: Poll shows public mood on immigration hardening; Irish woman accuses Madeleine McCann suspect in rape case

The number of people who say that they are more likely to vote for a candidate who has voiced concerns about immigration has also increased sharply since February, the poll finds. Illustration: Paul Scott

The public mood on immigration and asylum seekers is hardening as the local and European elections approach, the latest Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll suggests.

While a clear majority of voters who express a view say immigration in general has been a positive for Ireland, voters also favour a more closed asylum policy and greater efforts by the Government to deport asylum seekers whose applications have failed.

