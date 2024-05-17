Your top stories on Friday: Poll shows public mood on immigration hardening; Irish woman accuses Madeleine McCann suspect in rape case

Irish Times poll: Public mood on immigration hardening
The public mood on immigration and asylum seekers is hardening as the local and European elections approach, the latest Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll suggests.
While a clear majority of voters who express a view say immigration in general has been a positive for Ireland, voters also favour a more closed asylum policy and greater efforts by the Government to deport asylum seekers whose applications have failed.
Opinion Poll Analysis
- Pat Leahy: Attitudes on immigration toughest among supporters of Sinn Féin and Independents
- Kieran O’Leary: Mounting voter unhappiness over Coalition immigration policy
