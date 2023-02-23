Three arrested after cannabis found in Cork, Dublin searches

An estimated €645,000 worth of drugs have been seized following Garda searches in counties Cork and Dublin. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Three people have been arrested and an estimated €645,000 worth of drugs have been seized following Garda searches in counties Cork and Dublin this morning.

During the searches of a number of business and residential premises in west Cork, Cork city and Dublin city, gardaí seized the cannabis and cannabis-related products.

They were assisted by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and the Department of Health.

A woman in her 50s, and two men in their 30s were detained at Garda stations in west Cork and Cork city where they have since been charged.

All three are scheduled to appear before Bantry District Court on Thursday.

The drugs will now be analysed by Forensic Science Ireland. Investigations are ongoing.