Two men arrested in Dublin following firearm seizure

The firearm and ammunition retrieved by gardaí in the Kylemore area of west Dublin. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Gardaí have arrested two men and seized a firearm and ammunition in the Kylemore area of Dublin.

The arrests were made shortly after 5pm on Tuesday evening after Gardaí from Ballyfermot on patrol in the Kylemore area of Dublin 10 saw two men at distance and noted they were carrying what looked to be a firearm.

Additional Garda units soon arrived on the scene and the two men were arrested.

Following a search of the area, a firearm and ammunition were retrieved.

The men, who are both aged in their 30s, are being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Clondalkin Garda Station.

The firearm and ammunition is to be sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for further analysis.