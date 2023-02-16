Man charged with spate of Drogheda robberies

Suspect is due to appear in court this morning in Dundalk. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man following a number of robberies in Drogheda, Co Louth between January 15th February 1st. A search warrant was obtained and was executed at a residence in Drogheda on Wednesday morning. During the search an imitation handgun was seized.

The man, in his late 40s, was taken to Drogheda Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He has since been charged and is due to appear before Dundalk District Court this morning at 10.30am. Investigations are ongoing.