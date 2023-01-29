Three men arrested in two seperate drugs seizures in Co Galway on Saturday

Two men in their 30s have been arrested in Aughrim in Co Galway following the discovery of cannabis plants and cannabis herb by gardaí on Saturday.
The drugs have a street value of about €166,000.
The two men remain in custody under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Gardaí searched the residence as part of Operation Tara.
Meanwhile, a man in his 40s was arrested by gardaí in Ballinasloe after the seizure of €35,000 worth of cannabis herb and €7,510 in cash in a separate search on Saturday afternoon. Cannabis jellies were also seized.
The man was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He was released on Saturday evening without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
All drugs will be forwarded for analysis.
Investigations are continuing on both cases, says An Garda Síochána.