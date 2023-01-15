Two men arrested and garda receives minor injury following armed robbery in Dublin

Gardaí on patrol in the area received a report of the incident and were able to intercept the men before they left the premises. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Two men have been arrested following an armed robbery in Dublin on Sunday in which a member of the gardaí received a minor injury.

The men, one aged in his 30s and the other in his 60s, entered a retail premises on Tyrconnell Road in Inchicore armed with knives around 8am and demanded cash from the staff.

Gardaí on patrol in the area received a report of the incident and were able to intercept the men before they left the premises. The men were arrested at the scene and were taken to Kevin Street Garda station. One member of the force sustained a minor injury but no one else was injured during the incident.

The men remained in custody as of Sunday evening and are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The cash and other stolen items were recovered by gardaí and investigations are ongoing.