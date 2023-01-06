Gardaí investigating as man’s body discovered in Mallow

Gardaí say that a postmortem on Friday will determine the course of their investigation into the death of a man in his 50s whose body was found in an apartment complex in Mallow in Co Cork.

The man was found at the foot of a stairwell in the apartment complex on Thomas Davis Street in the centre of the town shortly after 7pm on Thursday by other residents.

They raised the alarm and the emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene and gardaí cordoned off the area.

Gardaí requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office as a precautionary measure and Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster carried out a preliminary examination at the scene.

The man’s body was later removed to Cork University Hospital where Dr Bolster will carry out a full postmortem on Friday to try and establish whether foul play was involved in the man’s death.

“The course and direction of our investigation will be determined by Dr Bolster’s findings at postmortem to see whether this was an accident or whether foul play was involved,” said a Garda source.

Gardaí have also carried out door to door inquiries in the complex as well as elsewhere on Thomas Davis Street as they seek to try and establish when the man was last seen alive.

It is understood the man lived alone and worked as a barman. Gardaí have also taken statements from work colleagues as they piece together his last known movements.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda station on 022-31450 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.