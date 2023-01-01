Man (29) arrested over death of woman in Cork

Gardaí have arrested a man (29) for questioning following the discovery of the body of a woman in a flat in Cork City centre early this morning.

Officers received a call at about 6.30am about a disturbance at a flat on Liberty Street near the Washington Street Courthouse, and they went to the scene.

They met a man outside the building, and it is understood he brought them up to a flat where they found a woman (28) unconscious in the bedroom.

The emergency services were alerted and paramedics performed CPR on the woman in the flat. However, they were unable to resuscitate her, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí arrested a man at the flat and took him to the Bridewell Garda station where he is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows suspects to be held for up to 24 hours.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene, and they requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office.

It is expected the woman’s body will be removed later this morning to Cork University Hospital where Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster will carry out the postmortem.

A Garda technical team is also due to examine the scene later today, and gardaí have begun door-to-door inquiries.

It is understood the deceased is the girlfriend of the arrested man and that both are Brazilian, but it is not clear if they both lived at the same address or if he was visiting for New Year’s Eve.

Gardaí have appointed a family liaison officer to liaise with members of the Brazilian community in Cork where it is understood the woman worked as a cleaner at the Mercy University Hospital.

Anyone who can assist gardaí with their inquiries is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda station on 021-4943330 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.