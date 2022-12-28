Man fighting for his life following stabbing at house in Cork

Gardaí have cordoned off the scene and garda technical experts are due to carry out a forensic examination of the house on Thursday. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí have begun an investigation after a 29 year old man was left fighting for his life in hospital after he was assaulted at a house in Carrigaline in South Cork on Wednesday.

It is understood the man suffered at least one stab wound when he was attacked by an assailant with a bottle at a house in the Glenwood Court estate in the town around 5.30pm.

Emergency services were alerted, and paramedics worked to stabilise the man at the scene before he was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

It is understood the man, who is from Carrigaline, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Gardaí have cordoned off the scene and garda technical experts are due to carry out a forensic examination of the house on Thursday for DNA evidence to help them try to establish what happened.

They have also begun harvesting CCTV footage from the Glenwood estate and around the town to try to establish who was in the house when the man was assaulted and who may have been with him earlier in the day.