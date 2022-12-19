Man charged with murder of pregnant Irish woman in London

The Metropolitan Police said police were called at about 10.20pm on Thursday to reports of an unresponsive woman at an address in Rectory Road, Hackney. File photograph

A man has been charged with murder after an Irish woman was found dead at a property in east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Liam Taylor (37) of no fixed address, was charged on Sunday with the murder of 28-year-old Irish woman Ailish Walsh in Hackney. He appeared in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said the department “is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on individual cases”.

Police were called at about 10.20pm on Thursday to reports of an unresponsive woman at an address in Rectory Road, Hackney. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her family have been informed.

A fundraiser was set up on GoFundMe to cover the cost of “getting Ailish back home to Ireland” and for her funeral. By Monday night, almost £6,0006 (€,871) had been raised, surpassing its initial target of £5,000.

It’s understood Ms Walsh was a mother of four children and was pregnant with her fifth child.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet at @MetCC and give reference 6902/15Dec.