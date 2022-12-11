Man arrested for questioning in Kerry graveyard murder investigation

The man is the eighth person to be arrested by gardaí investigating the murder of Tom Dooley who was attacked while attending a funeral. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí have arrested a 35-year-old man for questioning about the murder of a father of seven who was attacked by a group of men while attending a funeral in Co Kerry two months ago.

Detectives arrested the man at an address in Cork city about 9pm on Sunday for questioning over the murder of Tom Dooley (43) at New Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee, on October 5th.

The man was brought to Tralee Garda station where he is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows gardaí to detain suspects for up to 24 hours.

The man is the eighth person to be arrested by gardaí investigating the murder of Mr Dooley who was attacked while attending the funeral with his wife, Siobhan, and four of his seven children.

He was treated at the scene in the graveyard by paramedics before being rushed by ambulance the short distance to University Hospital Kerry where he was pronounced dead shortly upon arrival.

Three men have already been charged with the murder of Mr Dooley, from Hazelwood Drive, Killarney, including his brother Patrick Dooley (35) with an address at Arbutus Grove, Killarney.

Two other men, Mr Dooley’s cousin Thomas Dooley (41) and that man’s son, Thomas Dooley jnr (20), both of Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork, have also been charged with the murder.

And a juvenile, who cannot be named, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon at the time that Mr Dooley was attacked at the graveyard.

Mr Dooley was buried on October 13th beside his mother-in-law, Winnie McDonagh, in the McDonagh family plot at Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore, Co Offaly, following requiem mass locally.

Gardaí mounted a large security operation, deploying the Armed Support Unit, Public Order Unit and Mounted Support Unit as well as regular uniform and detective members of the force.

But the funeral passed off without incident amid scenes of great grief and sadness as Mr Dooley was remembered as a loving husband and father to his seven children, who range in age from eight to 22.