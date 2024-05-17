Man dies in Longford workplace incident

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a closed section of the Athlone Road, Ballymahon, Co Longford. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man in his 60s has died following a workplace incident in Co Longford on Thursday.

Gardaí said they were investigating the fatal incident in Ballymahon, Co Longford, which occurred shortly after 7.30pm.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after the man in his 60s, who was working on a closed section of the Athlone Road, Ballymahon, was struck by a works vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar where a postmortem will take place.

READ MORE

The area was preserved for examination and the road has since reopened. The HSA and local coroner have been notified.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.