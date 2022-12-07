Suspects identified following shooting in Carlow town

Gardaí have said no-one was injured in the incident but added the shooting is being 'treated as a very serious incident'. Photograph: Collins

Gardai have said they believe they know the identity of two men who fired several shots at the house of a well-known gangland criminal in Carlow town earlier this week.

A number of shots are understood to have been fired at a house in The Laurels estate on the Tullow Road at about 6pm on Monday.

Gardaí have said no-one was injured in the incident but added the shooting is being “treated as a very serious incident”. Door-to-door enquiries are being conducted by gardai and investigations are ongoing.

The suspected target, a Co Wexford man, was also shot at six weeks ago, but was uninjured. He was released from prison during the summer after serving 10 years for an attack on another known gangland figure.

READ MORE

Speaking on local radio station, Supt Aidan Brennan said: “We are aware that there were two men in the vicinity of this house and we are aware of their identity.

“But we’re following all avenues of enquiry in relation to a possible motive but we are taking this extremely seriously and it was utterly reckless to discharge a firearm in a built-up area of this nature”.

Supt Brennan added: “We have no specific description yet of a car hence we’re making enquiries in relation to CCTV footage and dashcam footage in particular that may give us a more exact description of a car so we’re not circulating any particular requests for a specific car, yet”.

An incident room has been set-up at Carlow town Garda station and can be contacted on 059-9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line: 1800 666 111.