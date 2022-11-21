Assault rifle, machine pistol with silencer and cocaine seized in Finglas operation

Firearms seized in Finglas would have been used to threaten or kill people, a senior Garda officer has said. Photograph: Alan Betson

Firearms seized in Finglas, Dublin, would have been used to threaten or kill people, and taking them off the streets had saved lives, a senior Garda officer has said.

Chief Supt Finbarr Murphy, of the Dublin Metropolitan Region West Garda division, was speaking after an assault rifle and a machine pistol with a silencer, as well as a quantity of ammunition, were seized during the operation in north Dublin.

The Finglas area has witnessed an outbreak of feuding this year resulting in the gun murder of James Whelan (29) on the Deanstown estate in April. His killing was part of a pattern of violence that included assaults, a violent abduction, a series of arson attacks and drive-by shootings in the area.

Gardaí say local sources have expressed concern that a large group of young teenagers was effectively recruited into feuding gangs in the area during the Covid-19 lockdowns when schools and facilities for young people were closed. Gardaí believe the latest seizure of firearms and drugs has degraded the capabilities of organised criminals in Finglas.

During the operation at a residential complex on Sunday, gardaí seized cocaine valued at about €210,000, cannabis joints, the two firearms, and ammunition for them. A quantity of mixing agents, usually used to bulk up cocaine, was also seized.

“The purpose of these firearms [is] to intimidate, harm and kill,” Chief Supt Murphy said. “I commend all of my colleagues involved in this operation on the recovery of these lethal weapons, which have now been removed from the control of criminal gangs.

“These searches are part of ongoing activity by the gardaí in Finglas, supported by regional and national units, intended on keeping the people of Finglas and the wider community safe. I continue to appeal to communities, to engage and work with their local gardaí – by working together we can all play our part in keeping our families, friends and neighbours safe.”