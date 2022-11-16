Gun, ammunition and drugs worth over €20,000 seized in Laois

The firearm seized during a search in Laois on November 16th. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

A firearm, ammunition and drugs worth over €20,000 were seized by gardaí during a number of searches in Co Laois on Wednesday. A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with drugs seized during one of the searches.

A search operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the county was carried out by Laois Drug and Detective Units in the Portarlington area this morning, assisted by the Garda Armed Support Unit and Garda Dog Unit.

During the search of a property, gardaí discovered a sawn-off shotgun, along with ammunition. The items seized are due to undergo further analysis with Forensic Science Ireland.

In two separate searches, cannabis herb worth an estimated €2,180 and cocaine valued at €17,920 were seized by gardaí.

READ MORE

A man aged in his 30s was arrested and charged in connection with the cannabis seizure. He is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court at a later date.

The ISPCA also assisted gardaí during the operation, and a number of dogs and horses were seized owing to welfare concerns. Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.