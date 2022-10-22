Man arrested and charged after Tallaght heroin and cocaine seizure

Drugs seized by gardaí as part of a search in Tallaght on Friday, October 21st. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure of just over €136,000 worth of heroin and €1,000 of cocaine in Tallaght, Dublin 24, on Friday.

Gardaí from the Tallaght Drugs Unit searched a residence in the Tymon Crescent area at 5.25pm as part of Operation Tara, its national anti-drugs strategy.

The drugs seized are being brought to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene and detained at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. He has since been charged and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, Court 2, this Saturday.

Separately, more than €1 million of heroin and cocaine was seized during an Operation Tara raid on a house in Sandyford on Thursday, and a man and a woman in their 50s were arrested in connection with this raid.

The man is set to appear before the courts on Saturday, while the woman has since been released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.