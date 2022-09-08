Crime & Law

Man sustains serious head injuries in Electric Picnic assault

Victim was taken to Tullamore hospital and is now being treated in St James’s Hospital

20/01/2014 - web - St James Hospital - Stock - General View - Web - GV Photo: David Sleator/THE IRISH TIMES

A man is being treated at St James's Hospital after an assault at the Electric Picnic festival. File photograph: The Irish Times

Conor Lally
Thu Sep 8 2022 - 14:02

A man is being treated at a Dublin hospital after sustaining serious head injuries in an assault at the Electric Picnic festival at the weekend.

The man was taken by ambulances from the scene in Stradbally, Co Laois, early last Saturday morning and has been receiving treatment since then.

“An Garda Síochána are investigating an assault that occurred at Electric Picnic on the night of Friday, September 2nd, into the morning of Saturday, September 3rd,” Garda Headquarters said.

The attack occurred at some time between 11.30pm and 12.30am, and the victim was initially treated in Tullamore hospital, Co Offaly, before being transferred to St James’s Hospital, Dublin.

