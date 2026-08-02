Residents inspect damage caused by Israeli air strikes on residential buildings in the Safatawi area on Saturday. Photograph: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

Israeli air strikes continued in Gaza for a second straight ‌day on Sunday, killing at least four Palestinians, despite US president Donald Trump’s announcement of a breakthrough ‌in efforts to implement last year’s Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Palestinian health officials said Israeli warplanes carried out separate strikes ​in Gaza City and Deir al-Balah.

A man and his wife were killed and four people were wounded in an air strike on an apartment in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, while two ​more people, including a child, were killed in a strike on an apartment in Gaza City, medics ⁠said.

Trump said on Thursday there had been a breakthrough after Hamas agreed to ‌disarm ‌under ​a US-backed initiative to implement the ceasefire agreement reached last year in Egypt. On Friday, Trump’s Board of Peace published a ⁠15-point roadmap setting out the ​final steps for implementing the agreement.

The roadmap ​has yet to be implemented. Hamas has said it will hand over its weapons ‌for storage only after Israel halts military ​operations and withdraws its forces in line with last year’s agreement. An Israeli ⁠official told Reuters there would be ⁠no withdrawal from ​the military’s current positions unless Hamas underwent “genuine disarmament”.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has not commented publicly on the initiative, while national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has called it unacceptable and said Israel should continue assassinating Hamas leaders.

Former senior Fatah official Mohammed Dahlan, who is based in the United Arab Emirates, said in a Facebook post that Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and a senior ‌adviser involved in the US ⁠initiative, had told him he was working with the Israeli side to stop attacks on Gaza.

Dahlan said contacts with the US were continuing ‌to ensure the agreement was fully implemented, adding that its success now depended on Israel fully ending ​its daily attacks on Gaza.

Reuters has asked the US state department for comment on Dahlan’s remarks. There was no immediate comment from Israel. - Reuters