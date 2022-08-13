Man dies following assault in Athlone, Co Westmeath

Gardaí said they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the man’s death

A man has died following an assault in Co Westmeath in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The assault occurred during a public order incident at about 2.35am on Church Street in Athlone.

When gardaí arrived on the scene, a man in his 40s was discovered with serious injuries. He was taken to Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe, where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí said they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. No arrests have been made.

The office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a postmortem examination will be arranged.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

An incident room has been established at Athlone Garda station under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Anyone who may have any video footage of the incident, including mobile phone or dash-cam footage, have been asked to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was travelling in the Church Street area between 2am and 2.45am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.