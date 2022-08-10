Illegal tobacco worth €1.7m seized in Co Meath

The products would have represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of around €1.4 million, a Revenue spokeswoman said. Investigations into the seizure are ongoing. Photograph: Revenue

Customs officers have seized some 2,500kg of illegal “roll your own” tobacco estimated to have a street value of more than €1.7 million.

Revenue said in a statement that customs officers made the large seizure of tobacco from a commercial premises in Co Meath on Wednesday.

The illegal tobacco products were branded Flandria Virginia and had originated in the Netherlands, customs officials said.

The products would have represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of around €1.4 million, a Revenue spokeswoman said. Investigations into the seizure were ongoing, she added.

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply of illegal tobacco products,” she said.

“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential free phone number 1800 295 295,” the spokeswoman said.