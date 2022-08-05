Plane seized as cocaine worth €8.4m found in Co Westmeath

Cocaine worth an estimated €8.4 million was seized in Co Westmeath. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Cocaine with a street value of an estimated €8.4 million has been seized by gardaí after it was flown to an airfield in Co Longford on a private plane.

Personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau supported by other national units, intercepted two vehicles, shortly after 6pm on Thursday at locations in the Lough Owel area of Co Westmeath.

Gardaí recovered 120kgs of cocaine along with several communication devices.

Follow up searches were conducted at residential premises in Naas, Co Kildare and Waterford City, and at a commercial airfield in Co Longford where a light aircraft has been seized.

Two men, age 54 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and are being detained at Ashbourne Garda station.

Longford plane The light aircraft seized by gardaí at an airfield in Co Longford. Photograph: Garda Press Office

The raids were carried out as part of Operation Tara which is targeting organised criminal networks.

Following the operation Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly, the Head of organised and serious crime said “This operation has prevented a considerable quantity of dangerous drugs from making it onto our streets and causing significant harm to our communities.”