Office-based positions receiving 40% fewer applications than hybrid roles, says recruiter

Positions that require employees to attend the office on a full-time basis are receiving up to 40 per cent fewer applications than comparable roles offering hybrid working arrangements, according to Matrix Recruitment.

It is one of several trends noticed by the recruitment firm so far in 2026, alongside artificial intelligence (AI) “reshaping” the jobs market.

Candidate expectations are “evolving”, it said, with demand for workplace flexibility continuing to influence hiring trends. Consequently, full-time office-based roles are attracting “significantly fewer candidates”.

“Hybrid working is no longer considered a perk. It has become a fundamental component of a competitive employment offering,” said Breda Dooley, head of recruitment at Matrix.

“Employers that fail to recognise this shift in employee expectations are likely to face increasing challenges in attracting and retaining top talent,” she added.

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As Ireland’s labour market continues to evolve, employers investing in skills, flexibility and candidate experience are likely to be best positioned to compete for talent in a recruitment market “increasingly defined by adaptability, specialist skills and long-term value”, Dooley said.

Candidates are becoming more “measured” in their approach to new opportunities, she said, with transparency, flexibility and workplace culture now being “just as important as salary expectations”.

‘Organisations are clearer about the skills and experience they need, and they’re investing more time in finding the right long-term fit for their teams, particularly for permanent roles’ — Breda Dooley, Matrix Recruitment

“Candidates are evaluating employers just as carefully as employers are evaluating them. This is why it is critical that hiring managers offer open lines of communication and provide transparency on the role, benefits and salary from the outset.”

Separately, Dooley said employers are now taking a more “cautious approach” to hiring.

Both employers and candidates are adapting to a more “strategic hiring environment”, she said, as the labour market shows signs of moderation. This is largely due to a combination of economic uncertainty, “rapid technological advancement” – ie AI, shifting business priorities and changing employee expectations, she said.

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“The labour market is undoubtedly evolving. Employers are taking a more deliberate and targeted approach to hiring, while candidates are being increasingly selective about career moves.

“As a result, we’re seeing a recruitment market that is slower-paced, more measured and driven by long-term strategic considerations,” she said.

AI is also “reshaping the market”, Dooley said. Demand is increasing for candidates who can adapt to evolving technologies and evolving roles as businesses invest more heavily in automation and AI, she said.

“The professionals who are standing out in today’s market are those investing in their own skill development,” she said, particularly technical skills, adding that employees must have a “willingness to evolve” alongside changing business needs “if they wish to remain in demand”.

Employers are currently placing a greater emphasis on securing candidates with specialist expertise and the ability to make an “immediate impact” after hiring, she said.

“Organisations are clearer about the skills and experience they need, and they’re investing more time in finding the right long-term fit for their teams, particularly for permanent roles,” she said.

“Unfortunately for candidates”, this is resulting in more “complex” hiring processes, including more multi-stage interviews and longer-decision making timelines.

Meanwhile, temporary vacancies are on the rise, internal data from Matrix Recruitment suggests.

In the first five months of 2026, such vacancies have increased by 12 per cent when compared to the same period last year, suggesting companies are seeking “greater workforce flexibility”.

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“While permanent hiring decisions are becoming more deliberate, many organisations are simultaneously turning to temp contracts to maintain agility in uncertain market conditions,” Dooley said.

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